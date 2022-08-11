CALÉXICO — Elementos de la Asociación de Bomberos de Calexico extinguieron un incendio registrado en la cuadra 300 de Calle Segunda poniente.
El sábado, la agencia reportó el despliegue de equipos matutinos a un posible incendio estructural en el lugar.
Cuando llegaron los oficiales, encontraron material de desecho y un posible incendio en un campamento para personas sin hogar que fue extinguido.
Las autoridades agregaron que no se reportaron heridos debido al incidente.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.