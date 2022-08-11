Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 107F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 105F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.