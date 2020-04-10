HOLTVILLE — Otro robo se registró en días recientes en la Escuela Finley de esta ciudad.
A las 6:15 de la mañana del pasado lunes 6 de abril un empleado de mantenimiento del plantel notificó al Departamento del Alguacil sobre el incidente en el plantel ubicado sobre Calle Sexta.
De acuerdo al reporte, el presunto ladrón habría roto una ventana en uno de los edificios.
En el lugar fueron hallados rastros de sangre.
El trabajador esperó a la llegada de las autoridades.
Un oficial del Alguacil llegó al sitio alrededor de una hora después.
Al momento no se han dado a conocer detalles del robo.
