EL CENTRO — Una aparente riña se registró la madrugada de este sábado 13 de julio en un bar ubicado al sur de El Centro.
El incidente, de acuerdo a registros policiacos, ocurrió alrededor de las 2 de la madrugada en el bar Rockys, ubicado en el 1445 de la Calle Ocotillo.
Según la parte quejosa, tres o cuatro individuos, quienes portaban bates de béisbol, intentaron herir a otro individuo.
Los sospechosos presuntamente se encontraban en un vehículo marca Honda color blanco y un automóvil color plata.
Una segunda llamada se realizó a los pocos minutos de la primera para reportar el incidente.
Las autoridades revisaron en las salas de emergencia en el hospital local si en el incidente se habían registrado heridos, con respuesta negativa.
