BRAWLEY — La casa de un oficial de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial fue robada y el arma de servicio del oficial fue robada el viernes por la mañana, según registros del Alguacil del Condado.
El oficial, reportó el robo en la Avenida Eucalyptus alrededor de las 8:55 de la mañana, dijo que su arma de servicio no estaba.
La Unidad de Investigaciones Especiales del Alguacil acudió al sitio para realizar una investigación sobre el incidente.
