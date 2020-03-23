HOLTVILLE — Varios dispositivos electrónicos fueron sustraídos de la Escuela Elemental Finley, indican registros del Alguacil del condado.
Según los reportes, del lugar fueron robadas cinco tabletas y una computadora portátil.
Las autoridades creen que el robo ocurrió entre la noche del jueves 19 y la mañana del viernes 20 de marzo.
El personal de la escuela informó el incidente al Alguacil a las 9:45 de la mañana del viernes.
