CALEXICO — El Departamento de Policía de Calexico emitió una alerta el viernes por la noche respecto al robo de un Dodge Charger, modelo 2015, color rojo, de cuatro puertas.
Según los informes, el vehículo, que tenía placas de California con el número 98SAVAG, fue robado entre el jueves 28 de noviembre y el mediodía del viernes 29 en la cuadra marcada con los números 600 de la Calle Emilia Drive en Calexico.
