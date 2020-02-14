EL CENTRO — Una camioneta Jeep Cherokee, color negro, modelo 1996, con placas de California fue reportada como robada.
El hurto ocurrió entre el sábado por la tarde y el martes por la noche en el estacionamiento de un complejo de apartamentos situada en la cuadra marcada con los números 1600 de Avenida Scott, anunció el Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
