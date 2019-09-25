EL CENTRO — Según los registros de llamadas del Departamento de Policía de El Centro un sospechoso desconocido irrumpió en la Tienda de Ahorro del Ejército de Salvación ubicada al sur de la Calle Cuarta para robarse una bicicleta roja estilo BMX.
Las autoridades creen que el robo ocurrió entre el sábado por la tarde y el lunes por la mañana.
Según los informes, el sospechoso forzó la cerradura de una puerta en el edificio y luego robó la bicicleta, valuada en 300 dólares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.