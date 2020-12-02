EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció una serie de robos ocurridos en un negocio de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a la parte quejosa, la denuncia fue presentada este domingo 29 de noviembre a la 1:17 de la tarde en Mia's Towing, ubicado en el 385 de la Avenida Commercial oriente.
La denunciante dijo a las autoridades haber estado cerca de su negocio, cuando aparentemente observó anomalías en el lugar.
La primera ocasión que observó problemas fue el pasado 25 de noviembre. Los robos continuaron el 27, el 28 y el 29.
Varios artículos fueron sustraídos del lugar, cuyo valor asciende a los 10 mil dólares.
