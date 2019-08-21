EL CENTRO — Registros de la policía local indican que diversos artículos fueron robados del interior de un automóvil.
De acuerdo a la información, la camioneta Honda CR-V se encontraba estacionada sobre la cuadra marcada con los números 70 de la Avenida Olive poniente.
El robo ocurrió presuntamente alrededor de las 4:40 de la madrugada de este lunes 19 de agosto.
Del vehículo fueron robados una cartera que contenía 80 dólares, una tarjeta bancaria de Wells Fargo, una licencia de conducir de California, una tarjeta de Seguro Social y un certificado de nacimiento.
