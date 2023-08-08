MEXICALI -- La Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil reporta un sismo magnitud 3.5 con epicentro al sur del municipio de Mexicali, con una leve percepción y que sin que se hayan reportado daños.
El titular de la Coordinación, Salvador Cervantes Hernández, explicó que el sismo tuvo lugar alrededor de las 08:55 horas de este martes de acuerdo a información del Centro de Investigación Científica y de Educación Superior de Ensenada (CICESE).
El funcionario estatal expuso que se realizará un monitoreo para descartar cualquier tipo de riesgo, y exhortó a la población a tener en cuenta las medidas de seguridad y contar con planes familiares de Protección Civil.
