SAN FELIPE -- La Coordinación Estatal de Protección Civil de Baja California (CEPC) reporta, con información del Centro de Investigación Científica y de Educación Superior de Ensenada (CICESE) un sismo de Magnitud 4.7 a 66.8 kilómetros al noroeste de San Felipe, en el Golfo de California.
El titular de la CEPC, Salvador Cervantes Hernández, indicó que el sismo tuvo lugar a las 12:16 horas de este domingo, y pidió a la población estar prevenida en todo momento con las medidas correspondientes, ya que el Estado se encuentra en una zona sísmica.
