MEXICALI — Un individuo fue asegurado por elementos de la Policía Municipal luego de presuntamente haberle causado daños a las oficinas de la Secretaría de Protección al Ambiente.
Las autoridades dieron a conocer que el sospechoso fue identificado como Jesús Ramón “N”, de 38 años de edad.
El incidente se registró a las 12:09 de la madrugada de este viernes en las oficinas ubicadas en Blvd. Benito Juárez y Calle Montejano de la Colonia Esteban Cantú.
Según el reporte, un supervisor de la empresa Alarmex notificó a las autoridades que el sospechoso presuntamente le había causado daños al cristal de una puerta.
