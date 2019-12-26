EL CENTRO — Un Hyundai Santa Fe, color blanco, sufrió daños importantes después de golpear un poste de luz y volcarse la mañana del el lunes en la zona trasera del Centro Comercial del Valle Imperial, según los registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Según los informes, el conductor sufrió heridas leves y fue trasladado al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 7 de la mañana del lunes.
Sobre la causa de la colisión las autoridades no dieron mayores detalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.