EL CENTRO — Una volcadura vehicular se registró la tarde de este sábado en el distribuidor vial de la Autopista Interestatal 8 y Avenida Imperial, al sur de esta ciudad.
El incidente fue reportado a las 6:44 de la tarde de este 22 de febrero, cuando el conductor presuntamente se volcó debido a la oscuridad.
Una persona reportó a las autoridades que el vehículo involucrado era una camioneta color blanco.
Al lugar fue solicitada la presencia de una ambulancia de la compañía AMR.
El accidente ocurrió en la rampa que conduce al oriente de la vialidad.
El conductor afectado presuntamente fue visto caminar en el lugar.
Originalmente, las autoridades habían solicitado una ambulancia aérea para trasladar al herido fuera del Condado, pero ésta fue cancelada.
