EL CENTRO — Una volcadura se registró la tarde de este jueves 21 de mayo en la esquina de la Interestatal 8 y Avenida Imperial.
El incidente fue reportado minutos después de las 5 de la tarde en los carriles que conducen hacia el poniente.
El vehículo solamente fue reportado como una unidad color gris.
Al llegar al sitio, las autoridades hallaron a los ocupantes del vehículo fuera de éste.
La policía solicitó la presencia de una ambulancia, la cual fue eventualmente cancelada.
Según reportes policiacos, los ocupantes del vehículo se mostraron hostiles hacia las autoridades.
Al sitio también acudieron elementos de la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
Del incidente no hubo mayores detalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.