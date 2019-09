Today

Plenty of sunshine. High 96F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.