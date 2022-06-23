El ex campeón mundial de pesos pesados, Andy Ruiz, regresará en septiembre al cuadrilátero.
El boxeador conocido como Destroyer se enfrentará el 4 de septiembre a Luis Ortiz.
El combate se realizará en la Arena Crypto.com de Los Angeles.
Actualmente, Ruiz registra foja de 34 ganados, dos perdidos y 22 nocauts.
De acuerdo a Boxrec, el Destructor registra un estado inactivo.
Ruiz, quien debutó en 2009, subió al encordado más recientemente el 1 de mayo de 2021, cuñado perdió por decisión unanime a Chris Arreola en el Parque Deportivo Dignity Health de Carson.
Ortiz, conocido como King Kong, suma foja de 33-2, con 28 nocauts.
El originario de Camagüey lleva cuatro victorias en sus últimas cuatro peleas.
En el combate más reciente, derrotó por nocaut técnico a Charles Martin el 1 de enero pasado en pelea realizada en el Hotel y Casino Seminole Hard Rock de Hollywood.
