MIAMI — El joven cantante mexicano, Christian Nodal, sigue creciendo como unos de los más famosos exponentes de la música regional mexicana.
Este miércoles se hizo acreedor al Premio Latin Billboard en la categoría Artista Regional Mexicano del Año como Solista por tercer año consecutivo.
A poco tiempo de su lanzamiento AYAYAY! versión Deluxe supera las 584 millones de reproducciones globales.
Su video oficial “Nace un Borracho”, con más de 18 millones de visitas debutó en la lista global de Youtube Music, también incluyendo países como Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua y Estados Unidos.
Nodal, originario de Hermosillo, Sonora, continúa rompiendo barreras alrededor del mundo, como un ícono de la música Regional Mexicana y su gran talento lo ha logrado posicionar como el Artista Regional Mexicano número uno del momento.
