CALIPATRIA — La Patrulla de Caminos de California dio a conocer el martes que dos camionetas habían sido robadas de dos zonas distintas del Camino English.
El primer vehículo fue una camioneta Chevy Silverado, modelo 2500.
El segundo vehículo era una camioneta Chevrolet, color azul claro, modelo 1993 con un capó azul oscuro. Llevaba placas de California.
El Silverado fue robado cerca de Calipatria, mientras que el otro vehículo fue robado sobre la carretera en Niland.
La fecha y hora de los robos no se incluyeron en el informe.
