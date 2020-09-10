EL CENTRO — De acuerdo a reportes radiales del condado, una mujer denunció haber sido víctima de un asalto armado en la zona de las calles Séptima y State la tarde del martes.
La mujer fue asaltada por un sospechoso desarmado, quien presuntamente le robó su teléfono inteligente y billetera.
El incidente ocurrió aproximadamente a las 4:58 de la tarde, indican registros del Alguacil del Condado.
La mujer notificó al 911 del incidente poco después de que ocurriera.
Un oficial del Departamento de Policía de El Centro respondió y se puso en contacto con la víctima.
La víctima proporcionó inmediatamente el nombre y la edad de su agresor, a quien se refirió como un transeúnte llamado “Lil One”.
Los oficiales no pudieron localizar al sospechoso en el lugar de los hechos.
El incidente está siendo investigado como robo y agresión doméstica.
