EL CENTRO — Un individuo quien el miércoles había reportado su vehículo como robado localizó el automóvil en un lugar cercano.
El afectado dijo a las autoridades que su Lexus RX 330, color negro, con placas de California, había sido hallado a un lugar distinto del que acostumbra estacionarlo.
El miércoles, el vehículo fue reportado como robado por el afectado;
Sin embargo, alrededor de las 2:30 de la tarde del jueves el afectado reportó el hallazgo a la policía.
El automóvil fue localizado en la cuadra marcada con los números 400 de la Calle State.
La unidad fue retirada de la lista de vehículos reportados como robados.
