EL CENTRO — Un Ford Ranger, color rojo, modelo 1999, el cual se encontraba estacionado frente a un complejo de apartamentos en Calle Sexta y Avenida El Centro fue impactado por un vehículo, cuyo conductor huyó de la escena.
El incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 2 de la tarde del jueves 13 de febrero.
El Ranger fue golpeado en la parte trasera izquierda del lado del conductor y sufrió daños por un valor estimado de 400 dólares.
Un testigo en la escena describió el vehículo sospechoso como un Pontiac, color gris, que era conducido por un hombre adulto, de piel blanca, de entre 20 y 30 años.
Según el testigo, el Pontiac viajaba hacia el este por la Avenida El Centro cerca de Calle Sexta, donde presuntamente saltó a la acera y golpeó al Ranger.
El chofer del Pontiac huyó de la escena en dirección oeste
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.