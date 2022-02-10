EL CENTRO — Una estudiante fue denunciada por presuntamente haber sido sorprendido con metanfetamina.
El incidente fue reportado a las autoridades a las 2:56 de la tarde de este martes 8 de febrero en la preparatoria Southwest.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, la estudiante fue sorprendida con una pequeña cantidad de metanfetamina, la cual aparentemente obtuvo de su madre en su residencia.
Personal de los Servicios de Protección Infantil fue llamado para atender el problema, lo mismo que agentes de Libertad Condicional.
