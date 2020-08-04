SALTON CITY — Un residente de esta ciudad fue apuñalado en varias ocasiones a las 5:15 de la mañana del sábado cerca de la autopista 86, informó la Oficina del Alguacil del condado.
El herido fue trasladado inicialmente a un hospital externo con lesiones potencialmente mortales, pero las autoridades esperaban que se recuperara por completo, dijo el jefe adjunto Robert Benavidez.
El incidente sigue bajo investigación.
