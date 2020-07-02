WINTERHAVEN -- Un hombre de Mexicali de 36 años se falleció ahogado en el Canal Todo Americano cuando intentaba cruzar irregularmente a Estados Unidos, informó el miércoles la oficina forense del condado.
Los agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza encontraron a Cristian Guadalupe Camacho López alrededor de las 7 de la mañana del lunes en el canal, al sur de la Interestatal 8, al oeste del Camino Gordon Wells.
Los agentes notificaron a la oficina forense del condado del cuerpo de López.
Las autoridades determinaron que López se había ahogado unos dos o tres días antes de ser descubierto, dijo el oficial del forense Emmanuel Ramírez.
