EL CENTRO — Una mujer fue denunciada por presuntamente haber agredido a su propia madre en hechos reportados a las 2:27 de la tarde en un domicilio no revelado de la ciudad de El Centro.
La parte afectada reportó que su hija de 24 años de edad presuntamente le jaló del cabello y la golpeó en la cabeza además de haberle tomado un cuchillo.
La sospechosa aparentemente utilizó el arma para intentar abrir una de las habitaciones.
La sospechosa fue detenida minutos después.
La víctima dijo a la policía que buscaría presentar cargos en contra de la agresor ante apellido Leyva.
La sospechosa fue dejada en libertad y citada a comparecer ante las autoridades.
