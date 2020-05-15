EL CENTRO — Un individuo fue denunciado por presuntamente estar en posesión de un rifle.
Los hechos sucedieron a las 8:44 de la mañana de este miércoles 13 de mayo en el 222 al sur de Calle Octava
De acuerdo a registros policiacos el individuo fue identificado como Justin Scott, de 24 años.
Una persona reportó a las autoridades haber visto al sujeto con dirección al norte sobre Calle Octava.
El individuo, quien llevaba pantalones holgados, camisa color blanco y azul, buscaba algo entre la basura.
Una segunda persona reportó al varón minutos después con el arma y mientras gritaba.
Los oficiales localizaron a Scott cerca del restaurante Courtroom.
El rifle resultó ser de aire.
El individuo dijo que el rifle pertenecía a otra personas cuyo nombre no reveló.
El rifle fue incautado como propiedad localizada.
