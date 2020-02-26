EL CENTRO — Un accidente en el que se vieron involucrados el conductor de un camión de la compañía UPS y un vehículo se registró este martes.
El incidente fue reportado a las 7:33 de la tarde en el 160 al poniente de Calle Main.
Uno de los vehículos registró daños menores en la defensa delantera y el otro daños menores en la llanta izquierda delantera.
