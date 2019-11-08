CALIPATRIA — Dos camiones se impactaron la mañana de este jueves 7 de noviembre al oriente de esta ciudad, informó la Patrulla de Caminos de California.
De acuerdo a la corporación, el incidente ocurrió alrededor de las 10 de la mañana en la intersección de los caminos Young y Blair.
Los camiones eran un vehículo alimentador y uno de carga que llevaba un remolque.
El camión que transportaba heno terminó impidiendo la circulación en ambos sentidos y fue remolcado del lugar.
Las autoridades descartaron que en el incidente hubiese habido heridos.
La corporación instó a la población a conducir de manera defensiva, al vigilar el cruce de otros vehículos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.