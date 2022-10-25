EL CENTRO — Un accidente vehicular se registró la tarde de este lunes 24 de octubre en la esquina de Camino La Brucherie y Calle Barbara Worth.
En el incidente participaron los conductores de un Chevrolet Camaro, color negro, y un Nissan Altima, color blanco.
Al lugar fueron desplegados paramédicos de la empresa de ambulancias AMR.
Según los reportes, los vehículos bloqueaban el paso por los carriles que llevan al norte.
En el incidente no hubo personas lesionadas.
Ambos vehículos registraron daños mayores, por lo cual fueron retirados por servicios de grúas.
