EL CENTRO — Agentes encubiertos de la Patrulla Fronteriza quienes realizaban labores de vigilancia en una calle de la ciudad fueron testigos de un caso de vandalismo contra un vehículo.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente ocurrió a las 5 de la tarde de este jueves 16 de septiembre.
Según los registros, los agentes observaron a un persona salir de un Chrysler 300, color azul oscuro y con vidrios polarizados, dañar una camioneta Ford Expedition, con placa de California.
En el automóvil iban un varón que conducía el vehículo y una mujer.
Los sospechosos huyeron luego de lo ocurrido.
Las autoridades contactaron al propietario del vehículo, quien dijo tener idea del presunto perpetrador.
La parte afectada dijo no estar preocupada por lo ocurrido.
