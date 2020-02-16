EL CENTRO — Tres adolescentes fueron sorprendidas la tarde de este sábado 15 de febrero tras presuntamente haber activado la alarma de la escuela Imagine de Avenida Imperial.
El incidente se reportó a las autoridades a las 5 de la tarde.
Personal de seguridad denunció el incidente por allanamiento luego de que se activara el sistema de detección de movimiento en el plantel.
Las adolescentes, quienes cuentan con 16 y 15 años de edad, negaron haber ingresado a la escuela.
Al sitio acudieron también trabajadores de la compañía Southwest Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.