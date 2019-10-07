MEXICALI — Residentes del Valle de Mexicali reportaron el avistamiento de un cocodrilo en un canal de la zona rural del municipio.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 10:30 de la mañana de este lunes.
Agustín García Jiménez, de 55 años, reportó el incidente a la estación del Ejido Michoacán de Ocampo.
Agentes policiacos acudieron al sitio, donde interrogaron a la parte denunciante, quien dijo haber visto el reptil dentro de un canal.
