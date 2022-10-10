EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció una aparente balacera la madrugada de este lunes al sur de Calle Cuarta.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente se registró a las 12:49 de la madrugada en la cuadra 2300 de Calle Cuarta.
Según los registros, el incidente ocurrió en el Bar Phoenix.
La parte denunciante solicitó la presencia de ambulancias para atender a dos personas heridas.
Al lugar acudió personal de las ambulancias AMR para atender a los heridos.
Sobre los hechos no hubo mayores detalles.
Según registros no confirmados, los heridos fueron trasladados al Centro Médico Regional de El Centro.
Al mismo hospital fue trasladada una persona que aparentemente atacó a los heridos.
Del otro sospechoso no ha habido información alguna.
Presuntamente, una de las víctimas falleció.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.