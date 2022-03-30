EL CENTRO — Una balacera se registró la noche de este martes 29 de marzo, según indican registros de la policía de El Centro.
El incidente fue reportado a las 9:32 de la noche luego de que una persona notificara a las autoridades de una balacera en la que se vio involucrado un vehículo tipo pick up marca Chevrolet, color gris.
El conductor de un vehículo fue visto por última vez en dirección al sur sobre calle Octava a la altura del camino Aten.
El caso fue compartido con la policía de la ciudad de Imperial con la finalidad de localizar al presunto involucrado en los hechos.
