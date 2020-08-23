CALEXICO — La barbería Bulldogs Barbershop ubicada al sur de Avenida Imperial recibió la tarde del viernes 21 de agosto por estar en funcionamiento, según indican registros radiales del condado.
Un oficial de policía de Calexico fue enviado a la barbería alrededor de las 3:42 de la tarde, después de que la corporación recibiera una denuncia sobre la apertura del local.
El oficial acudió al sitio y contactó a un barbero.
El oficial advirtió al peluquero sobre las violaciones al código de salud y seguridad, y sobre diversas medidas de seguridad.
Tras dar instrucciones al barbero, el oficial se retiró del lugar a las 3:58 de la tarde.
Con información de Vincent Osuna/Imperial Valley Press
