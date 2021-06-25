EL CENTRO — Un choque se registró al mediodía de este jueves 24 de junio en Calle Main y Camino Dogwood, al oriente de esta ciudad.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el accidente fue reportado a las 12:51 de la tarde.
Un conductor reportó el incidente a las autoridades, y permaneció en el lugar hasta la llegada de los oficiales.
Según la policia, el poste de luz fue derribado en su totalidad.
El vehículo era una camioneta Nissan Pathfinder, color rojo, que fue retirado por una empresa de servicio de grúas.
La policia levantó un reporte sobre lo acontecido.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.