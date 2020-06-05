EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida presuntamente rompió una ventana de la Biblioteca Pública de El Centro, indicaron registros del Departamento de Policía de El Centro.
Las autoridades creen que el incidente ocurrió entre las 5 de la tarde del martes y las 7:40 de la mañana del miércoles.
Un miembro del personal de la biblioteca notificó a la policía sobre lo ocurrido después de llegar al trabajo el miércoles por la mañana y ver la ventana rota.
El trabajador estimó el daño en 2 mil dólares.
