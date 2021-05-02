EL CENTRO — Una persona desconocida causó daños en el Centro Comunitario de esta ciudad, luego de haber arrojado una piedra en una ventana.
De acuerdo a registros policiacos, el incidente fue reportado a las 2:33 de la mañana de este sábado 2 de mayo en el centro comunitario de Calle Primera.
De acuerdo a la parte denunciante una persona lanzó una roca en una ventana ubicada en el lado poniente.
La parte quejosa dijo desconocer el costo del daño causado.
