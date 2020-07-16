EL CENTRO — Trabajadores de una tienda de telefonía denunciaron daños causados al local por personas desconocidas.
El incidente fue denunciado a las 8:23 de la mañana de este martes 14 de julio en el negocio situado en el 700 al norte de Avenida Imperial.
Los empleados informaron a la policía que las ventanas de la parte norte habían sido rotas.
Los empleados dijeron desconocer al posible responsable de los hechos, además de que el negocio carece de cámaras de vigilancia por vídeo.
