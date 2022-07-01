La Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial recibió información el 24 de mayo sobre una mujer desaparecida llamada Heather Briggs.
Según la agencia, el novio de la desparecida la contactó por última vez el 20 de mayo.
Según los informes, fue vista en Living Center en Yuma, Arizona, el 27 de mayo.
El personal de Crossroads Missions confirmó el avistamiento el 30 de mayo.
Las autoridades piden el apoyo de la comunidad para encontrar a Briggs, en caso de tener alguna información comunicarse con la unidad de investigaciones del ICSO al (442) 265-2105.
