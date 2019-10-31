BRAWLEY — El Departamento de Bomberos del Condado de Imperial dio a conocer que una aeronave pequeña fue localizada este jueves cerca de esta ciudad luego de un aparente desplome.
Según las autoridades, el desplome ocurrió entre la noche del miércoles y la madrugada de este jueves.
La aeronave fue hallada cerca de la Carretera 115, en las afueras de Brawley.
La investigación del caso quedó en manos de la Oficina del Alguacil del Condado de Imperial, corporación que no ha dado a conocer mayores detalles.
