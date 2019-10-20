EL CENTRO — La puerta de una residencia situada en un lugar no revelado en El Centro fue derribada el sábado por la mañana mientras los ocupantes estaban adentro.
Alrededor de la 1:40 de la mañana, un residente de la vivienda llamó al 911 y reportó haber escuchado un fuerte golpe.
La residente se encontraba en la planta alta y bajó para encontrar que la puerta encontrada de la casa había sido derribada.
La residente, su novio y su hijo estaban adentro en el momento del incidente. Los ocupantes registraron la casa y descubrieron que nadie había ingresado.
Los policías de El Centro llegaron, limpiaron la casa y presentaron un informe.
