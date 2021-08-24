EL CENTRO — Agentes del Sector Yuma de la Patrulla Fronteriza detuvieron durante el fin de semana a alrededor de 1100 inmigrantes quienes ingresaron de manera irregular.
Así lo dio a conocer en su cuenta de Twitter el jefe del sector Chris Clem.
El funcionario agregó que los agentes federales evitaron un intento coordinado de ingreso masivo luego de que un grupo de inmigrantes abrir una brecha por el antiguo cerco fronterizo ubicado al sur del Condado de Yuma.
