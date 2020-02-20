MEXICALI — Dos personas resultaron heridas la madrugada de este jueves luego de haber protagonizado un accidente en el muro fronterizo.
De acuerdo a reportes policiacos, el incidente se registró a la 1:07 de la madrugada de este 20 de febrero en Avenida Colón y Calle Managua.
En el incidente se vio involucrado un pickup Chevrolet Silverado, color azul, modelo 2016, con placas de California.
La Policía Municipal dijo desconocer la identidad del conductor, ya que este presuntamente huyó del lugar de los hechos.
Los heridos fueron identificados como Israel Venegas Rodríguez, de 23 años y Andrea Matus Arzave, de 23.
La mujer sufrió una fractura en el brazo izquierdo.
Los heridos fueron trasladados por la Cruz Roja al Hospital General.
