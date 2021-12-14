YUMA — Elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza asignados al Sector Yuma detuvieron el pasado fin de semana a un total de 2 mil 600 inmigrantes.
El Jefe del Sector, Chris Clem, informó que los migrantes cruzaron la frontera entre la mañana del viernes y este lunes.
Los detenidos provienen de más de 30 países.
