CORTESIA

YUMA — Elementos de la Patrulla Fronteriza asignados al Sector Yuma detuvieron el pasado fin de semana a un total de 2 mil 600 inmigrantes.

El Jefe del Sector, Chris Clem, informó que los migrantes cruzaron la frontera entre la mañana del viernes y este lunes.

Los detenidos provienen de más de 30 países.

