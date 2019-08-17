EL CENTRO — El conductor de un vehículo quien impactó otro automóvil en hechos ocurridos la tarde del viernes 16 de agosto presuntamente escapó del lugar, indican registros de la Policía de esta ciudad.
El incidente ocurrió a las 6:40 de la tarde, cuando el conductor de un Nissan Sentra, color café claro, presuntamente impactó el automóvil de una mujer y huyó del lugar hacia el poniente sobre la Calle Sandalwood.
La mujer siguió el Sentra hasta Calle Quinta y Calle Sandalwood para encarar a los ocupantes del vehículo, pero el chofer nuevamente impactó su vehículo.
La conductora permaneció en el lugar y denunció lo acontecido al 911 a un oficial para que respondiera al sitio.
La afectada dijo que el Sentra era ocupado por alrededor de cinco individuos de unos 20 años de edad.
