EL CENTRO — Una persona denunció la presencia de un número presuntamente excesivo de personas en la tienda Home Depot, situada en el 320 de la Avenida Wake.
La parte quejosa presentó su reporte a las 12:45 de la tarde del sábado 27 de junio, indican registros policiacos.
De acuerdo al denunciante, la tienda ha estado llena de personas en el último mes, por lo cual mostró su preocupación.
Las autoridades acudieron al sitio unos 15 minutos más tarde, donde reportaron que se habían adoptado todas las medidas de precaución.
El gerente del local fue notificado sobre la denuncia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.