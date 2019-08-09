EL CENTRO — Reportes de la policía de esta ciudad indican que un vehículo Hyundai Sonata, color rojo, modelo 2016, resultó dañado luego de un accidente vial.
El automóvil fue impactado por el conductor de otro vehículo quien huyó del lugar, indican los registros policiacos.
Luego de observar danos en la parte frontal del vehículo, el dueño del Hyundai reportó a las autoridades lo ocurrido la mañana del jueves 8 de agosto.
La parte afectada dijo creer que el incidente ocurrió entre las 5 de la tarde del miércoles y las 8:30 de la mañana del jueves.
